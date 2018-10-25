Mind & Body Community Events

Chair Aerobics at RRMC

If you have difficulty standing or walking, it doesn’t have to mean exercise is out of the question. Rutland Regional Medical Center is offering a Chair Aerobics on Tuesdays and Fridays, from October 30 to November 16, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at Rutland Regional, 160 Allen Street, Rutland. Instructor Allyson Taggart, will focus on strength, endurance and flexibility by using a chair as a platform for workouts. The class is suitable for most beginner levels, and geared towards those who are disabled, recovering from an injury, experiencing joint problems, and/or have difficulty performing exercises that require standing, walking, or running for any length of time. Each class will open with an introduction on a topic, a review of the exercises, a workout and a take-home exercise assignment. Cost for this course is $15; registration is required at 802-772-2400, or visit rrmc.org

Communicating with Alzheimer’s

The Cambridge Public Library will be hosting an educational workshop in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association which will help participants learn the many ways in which individuals communicate. Learn how to decode verbal, behavioral and other communication cues, so as to best interact with and understand those who suffer from dementia in all stages of the disease. This workshop is free and open to all. It will be held on Wednesday, October 31, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. The Library is located at 21 West Main Street in Cambridge, N.Y. Call 518-677-2443 for more information.

Vermont Health Connect to Offer Public Presentation

Vermont Health Connect will present the latest updates for the 2019 Open Enrollment season on Thursday, November 1, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Train Depot at the corner of Main and Depot Streets in North Bennington. Topics will include a review of health insurance basics, an overview of plans offered by Vermont Health Connect, strategies for plan selection, and a discussion of new developments in health care. Also included will be a discussion of financial assistance and how to apply. A question and answer period will wrap up the event. This event is free, open to the public and accessible to people with disabilities.

Take Back Your Meds

National Take Back Day is Saturday, October 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You are encouraged to safely and anonymously bring your unused or expired prescription medications to any of the drop locations throughout Bennington and Rutland Counties. In Rutland County: Castleton Police Department; Diamond Run Mall; Fair Haven Police Department; Rutland County Sheriff’s Office; Rutland Pharmacy; and Wilcox Pharmacy. In Bennington County: Bennington, Manchester and Winhall Police Departments; Bennington County Sheriff’s Department; Vermont State Police, Shaftsbury Barracks. You can also check takebackday.dea.gov for locations. To find a year round disposal site near you, dial 211 or visit healthvermont.gov/drugtakeback.

Tips for Better Sleep

Learn tips for better sleep on Friday, October 26, when Brooke Judd, MD, presents ‘Don’t Count Sheep!’ from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Manchester Community Library, 138 Cemetery Avenue, Manchester. Judd is Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s section chief/sleep medicine and assistant professor at the Geisel School of Medicine. Research has and continues to yield powerful revelations regarding the importance of sleep in wellbeing. Attendees will learn about long-standing sleep science concepts, more recent discoveries, and how they can use research to improve their sleep. Refreshments and light hors d’oeuvres will be served. RSVP as soon as possible to ashley.jowett@svhealthcare.org or 802-447-5019.

Healthy Meals in a Pinch

Making well-balanced meals is a challenge – especially when money is tight. Nutritionist Jill Mckenney from the Community Health Team at Springfield Medical Care will be discussing how to plan ahead and prepare healthy meals on Tuesday, October 23, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Neighborhood Connections located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the post office. There is no charge to attend, but space is limited, so call 802-824-4343 to reserve a seat.

Does Someone You Love Live With Mental Illness?

It can be difficult. Do you need support? Join NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) at Equinox Village in Manchester on the fourth Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. These free monthly support groups are for the family and friends of individuals living with mental illness. If you would like more information, call 800-639-6480, send an email to program@namivt.org, or visit the website at namivt.org.