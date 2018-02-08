Mind & Body Community Events

Learning to Say ‘No’

‘Setting Boundaries, Saying No,’ a workshop for women, will be held on Saturday, February 17, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 108 School Street, Bennington, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-registration is required before Saturday, February 10 to participate. Visit thelargerpicture.com for the fee and more information. Our voice is one of our most powerful tools. When we use it to set very clear boundaries, we become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. We live with more balance and more energy to do the things we want to do. We live empowered! In this workshop you will be heard and seen in safe space, without any judgement. We will go within to learn about patterns and beliefs that may need to change to accomplish our goals. See new things, more options and gather the confidence and courage to be able to set the boundaries we want to set. To register, contact Teresa King at 802 -733-5729 or teresaking1@live.com.

RSVP Bone Builders

RSVP Bone Builders is a free strength training and balance exercise program that prevents and reverses osteoporosis, improves muscle strength, increases bone density and balance and enhances energy and well-being. The Arlington American Legion is looking to welcome new participants. The one-hour class is held twice weekly, Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 10:30 a.m. For information, visit rsvpvt.org or call 802-447-1546.

VNA February Clinics

The VNA blood pressure and foot clinics below are $10. No appointment is necessary. Call 802-775-0568 for details. Wednesday, February 7: Wallingford, Wallingford House, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 8: Castleton, Castleton Meadows, 12:30 p.m. Friday, February 9: West Rupert, Rupert Firehouse, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 13: Manchester, VNAHSR Office, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, February 22: Fair Haven, Appletree Apartments, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 27: Bennington, Walloomsac Apartments, 11a.m. Wednesday, February 28, Manchester, Equinox Village, 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 28; Rutland, Godnick Adult Center, 12:30 p.m.

VNAHSR also offers Cholesterol Screenings for $30 every month. Clinics held at the Rutland Office are the first Wednesday of every month; call 802-775-0568 for an appointment. Clinics held at the Dorset Office are the third Wednesday of every month; call 802-362-1200 for an appointment. VNAHSR is the region’s resource for comprehensive and safe travel health services, including vaccines and individualized disease prevention plans to international travelers. Call Cathleen at 802-770-1536 for details and a personal appointment, or email gohealth@ravnah.org. A monthly Bereavement Group is held Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Grace Congregational Church in Rutland with chaplain Andrew Carlson facilitating. The group is free and open to the public; contact Andrew at 802-770-1613.

Speak Sooner Workshop

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located at 108 School Street in Bennington, will host Dr. Bernard Bandman and Celia Engel Bandman, the founders of the Center for Communication in Medicine (CCM), on Wednesday, February 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. Thier ‘Speak Sooner’ program is designed to help patients and their family caregivers prepare for important conversations with healthcare providers. People often find themselves not understanding sometimes complex medical language and don’t know which questions to ask to get the infomration they need. During this presentation, the Bandmans will use the Difficult Conversations Toolkit, which will help participants identify and communicate the questions and concerns they may have about treatment options, quality of life considerations and supportive care needs. SpeakSooner programs help improve communication between patients, families and healthcare providers beginning sooner in the course of illness. To register, for more information or to request accommodations, contact Lynn Mazza at 802-442-1876 or lmazza@vcil.org. Visit speaksooner.org to learn more.

Lyme Disease Support Group

A Lyme Disease support group meets on the second Friday of each month at Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 35 East Main Street in Granville, N.Y. All those affected by Lyme Disease are invited to come and share their experiences; the group meets at 1 p.m., and again at 7 p.m. To learn more, you can call group facilitator Sharon DiMinico

at 518-642-2883.

ALS Support Meets Monthly

The Southern Vermont ALS Support Group which meets the fourth Thursday of every month provides information, knowledge and support to ALS patients, families, caregivers and interested folks in Vermont and its neighboring areas. ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, attacks the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement. Join us at the Vermont Veterans’ Home, located at 325 North Street in Bennington. For information, call Lisa Anderson at 802-799-2133 or Christina Cosgrove at 802-447-2792.