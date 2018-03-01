Mind & Body Community News

Flu Season Warning

Worried about the flu? There are several precautions you should take to protect yourself and others from getting the flu. It’s not too late to get your flu shot; clean your hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer; cover coughs and sneezes; seek medical attention if you become ill; and above all, stay home when you’re sick except to seek medical care. Symptoms consist of fever that is generally abrupt in onset and any combination of sore throat, cough, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.

Circle Aims to Elevate Spirits

Are you feeling weighed down by all the negativity in the world? Elevating People’s Spirits, facilitated by Teresa King, is a new circle created to help all of us shift into a more positive state of mind by sharing stories of kindness, inspiration and inner strength. They will meet on Sunday, March 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 108 School Street, Bennington. The fee is $15. If you know you will be attending, please RSVP to teresaking1@live.com or 802-733-5729. If there is enough interest, this circle will continue in Bennington, with different positive focuses each month. A circle is also planned in Manchester.

VNA February Clinics

VNA blood pressure and foot clinics, below, are $10. No appointment is necessary. For details, call 802-775-0568. Thursday, March 1: Rutland, Parker House, 10 a.m. Friday, March 2: Poultney, Young at Heart Senior Center, 9:30 a.m.; Bennington, Bennington Senior Center, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 6: Forest Dale, Brandon Senior Center, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 7: Wallingford, Wallingford House, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 8: Benson, Benson Heights, 10 a.m.; Castleton, Castleton Meadows, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 13: Manchester VNAHSR, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 14: Rutland, Templewood Court, 10 a.m. Thursday, March 15: Rutland, Village Manor, 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3: Brandon, Conant Square, 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 21: Dorset VNAHSR, 8:30 a.m.; Rutland, Sheldon Towers, 9 a.m.; Linden Terrace, 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 28: Rutland, Godnick Adult Center, 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 29: North Clarendon Community Center, 12:30 p.m.

VNAHSR offers monthly Cholesterol Screenings for $30. Clinics held at the Rutland Office are the first Wednesday; call 802-775-0568 for an appointment. Clinics held at the Dorset Office on the third Wednesday; call 802-362-1200 for an appointment. VNAHSR is the region’s resource for comprehensive and safe travel health services, including vaccines and individualized disease prevention plans to international travelers. Call Cathleen at 802-770-1536 for details and a personal appointment, or email gohealth@ravnah.org.

A monthly Bereavement Group is held Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Grace Congregational Church in Rutland with chaplain Andrew Carlson facilitating. The group is free and open to the public; contact Andrew at 802-770-1613.

Kids Jump Rope for Heart Health

Fisher Elementary students participated in the American Heart Association’s annual ‘Jump Rope for Heart’ campaign to benefit children with special heart conditions. Throughout the day, students at the School jumped rope, and with the help of family and friends, raised $2,000 for the American Heart Association. Physical Education teacher Bianca Hoose organized the event and is grateful for the community’s generosity, saying, “This is our third fundraiser for the American Heart Association, and our small school has been able to raise over $7,000 to help their campaign. It’s just amazing to me. I want to thank all of the Fisher families who were so supportive of the event.”

Grace Cottage Offers Chair Yoga

In addition to its popular Tuesday/Friday yoga classes, Grace Cottage is offering a chair yoga class on Wednesdays from 1 to 1:45 p.m., starting March 7 and going through April 11. Beginners to yoga are welcome, as is anyone with limited flexibility or an inability to practice on the floor. Participants will flow through an eclectic blend of seated and standing poses while incorporating breathing techniques into their movements. In this class, you will open your hips, move your shoulders and neck, and find length in your spine. A goal is to experience peaceful relaxation as well as gentle invigoration. Grace Cottage’s ongoing yoga classes, taught in the Viniyoga tradition, are Tuesdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Both the new six-week chair class and the Viniyoga classes are taught by Crystal Mansfield, Grace Cottage’s director of rehabilitation services and wellness programs, and a certified yoga instructor who trained at the Kripalu Institute. The cost for any weekly yoga class is just $25 for six weeks, or $5 a class. All classes are held in the Community Wellness Center, Heins Building, 133 Grafton Road/Route 35, Townshend. Call 802-365-3649 prior to attending a first class.