Missoula Children’s Theatre to Offer ‘Alice in Wonderland’

Audiences of all ages will get a fresh look at an old favorite this weekend when the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) and more than 65 local students present an original adaptation of ‘Alice In Wonderland,’ based on Lewis Carroll’s classic ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’ and ‘Through the Looking Glass.’ The story begins with Alice and her older sister Margaret reading together. Margaret becomes frustrated as Alice is curious about absolutely everything. Suddenly, a white rabbit appears from nowhere. After a quick and nonsensical conversation, Alice follows the rabbit to a strange and wonderful place. In the course of her adventures, she meets a a myriad of unique characters, growing “curiouser and curiouser”as to where – and even who – she is.

Performances will be held on Saturday, January 21, at 2 and 7 p.m. at The Dorset Playhouse in Dorset. Local children and students have been rehearsing with MCT tour directors all week to bring this play to life.

To learn more, contact Kathy Stephens at the Dorset Players’ office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call 802-867-5570 or email info@dorsetplayers.com.