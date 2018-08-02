MMF Concludes Summer Season

Manchester Music Festival concludes its 44th season with a number of events. The festival presents a pair of free masterclasses on Saturday, August 4, through which the audience may witness faculty artists working closely with the 2018 MMF Young Artists. Violist Helen Callus and cellist Edward Arron are the featured master teachers; their classes will take place at 11 a.m./Callus and 1:30 p.m./Arron at Manchester Community Library.

The Young Artists Program for string players and pianists, ages 18 to 26; they conclude their slate of summer performances at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 5, at Southern Vermont Arts Center (SVAC). Tickets are $10.

At 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 9, MMF presents world-class artists in works by Schubert and Chausson at SVAC, when artistic director Adam Neiman will be joined by violinist Arnaud Sussmann and the Escher String Quartet. A former teaching assistant of Itzhak Perlman, Sussmann is a winner of the Avery Fisher Career Grant and has been a member of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center since 2006. The Escher String Quartet performs regularly with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. Tickets are $33 for adults and $15 for students. Preceding that, Neiman gives a free recital at 4:30 p.m., when he will play Schubert’s Piano Sonata in A Major, D, and a free talk at 6:45.

On Saturday, August 11, MMF presents one of its popular ‘Orchestral Evening.,’ led by Maestro Michael Stern, music director of the Kansas City Symphony. The program includes Grieg’s ‘Holberg Suite for Strings,’ Op. 40, Tchaikovsky’s ‘Variations on a Rococo Theme for Cello and Orchestra,’ Op. 33, and Sibelius’ ‘Symphony No. 3 in C Major, Op. 52.’ Cellist Bion Tsang, in his second MMF appearance, will be the evening’s featured solo artist. The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. at Southern Vermont Arts Center. Tickets are $45 for adults and $15 for students.

To purchase tickets, and for more information, visit mmfvt.org, or call 802-362-1956.