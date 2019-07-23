MMF Moves into Third Week of Concerts

Manchester Music Festival moves into the third week of summer concerts with two major musical events at Southern Vermont Arts Center; a Thursday night chamber music concert, followed on Saturday night by the ever-popular ‘A Night at the Opera’ led by Warren Jones, one of the world’s most sought-after collaborative pianists. “These are some of the finest … artists in the music world today,” said artistic director Adam Neiman. “We are delighted to have them here in Manchester.” They will perform works by composers Mozart, Prokofieff, Jacob and Elgar.

Appearing onstage Thursday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m. will be violinist Elmar Oliveira, Gold Medal winner of Moscow’s Tchaikovsky International Competition; violist Ara Gregorian, founder and artistic director of the Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival; cellist Peter Stumpf, former principal cellist of the Los Angeles Philharmonic; violinist Hye-Jin Kim, First Prize winner at the Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition; and returning to MMF after her 2018 debut, two-time Grammy Award nominee flutist Tara Helen O’Connor. Tickets are $31 for adults.

‘A Night at the Opera’ will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. Artists from some of the world’s most prestigious stages will perform operatic favorites led by Warren Jones. This year’s program includes song selections from Don Giovanni, Le Nozze di Figaro, Samson et Dalila, Louise, Tannhaeuser, Madama Butterfly and more. Jones will be joined by soprano Mathlida Edge, mezzo-soprano Kathleen Felty, tenor Jonathan Johnson and baritone Jesús Suaste. Tickets are $40.

Other MMF events this week include a special Vocal Workshop Recital at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at the Telscher-Snopek home on Stratton Mountain featuring a talented group of international young artists who studied with MMF faculty in a week-long intensive vocal workshop this summer. Tickets are $25 for adults and include a reception.

A complimentary masterclasses and a recital on Saturday, July 27, will be held at the Manchester Community Library. The masterclasses will take place at 11 a.m. with cellist Peter Stumpf, and at 1:30 p.m. with violinist Elmar Oliveira. The recital will take place at 4:30 p.m. with violinist Hye-Jin Kim and pianist Adam Neiman. These events are free and open to the public.

The Young Artists Concert series continues at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at the Manchester Community Library, with works by Borodin, Smetana, Schubert and Brahms. Tickets are $10. Tickets and additional information is available at mmfvt.org or by calling 802-362-1956.