MMF Names New Business Manager

Manchester Music Festival (MMF) announces the appointment of Kathleen O’Connor of Dorset as its new business manager. O’Connor earned a Bachelor’s degree from Boston College in French and Education and pursued graduate studies at New York University in French Literature. She has extensive experience working in the business world in marketing and sales, in both France and the United States, including in positions of account manager, sales executive and team director. In the last year, O’Connor has been a successful project manager for the Art Manchester initiative launching and directing the Al Hirschfeld Foundation pop up gallery on Main Street. She is a lover of the arts and a patron of Manchester Music Festival.

Festival president Peggie Telscher notes, “We are very grateful to have found such a qualified and passionate individual. We look forward to her being an asset to MMF’s operations as we grow. With Kathleen’s assistance, we believe that we’ll continue to develop the Festival’s position as a world-class destination for chamber music that attracts top talent and fosters emerging musicians.”

Manchester Music Festival is a non-profit organization that offers classical music performance and music education to engage the public and encourage the enjoyment of this art form. The MMF office is open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday through winter.

The summer festival is set to kick off its 44th season at Southern Vermont Arts Center with a chamber concert in Arkell Pavilion on July 12. MMF has announced the return of popular featured top artists Vassily Primakov and Bion Tsang to next summer’s performances and is also looking forward to the debut of the Escher String Quartet at the festival. The season will culminate on August 11 with the ever-popular orchestral concert under the baton of Maestro Michael Stern, the world-renowned conductor and son of legendary violinist Isaac Stern. The concert will feature more musicians than ever before, who will be performing symphonic works by Grieg, Tchaikovsky and Sibelius. Season subscriptions are now available at mmfvt.org. MMF can be contacted by email at info@mmfvt.org or phone at 802-362-1956.