MMF to Present Season Finale: ‘A Night at the Opera’

Manchester Music Festival presents the organization’s final performance of the summer season, ‘A Night at The Opera,’ at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, welcoming world-class singers to the stage at Southern Vermont Arts Center’s Arkell Pavilion. Christopher Besch (bass baritone), Raquel Gonzalez (soprano), Anya Matanovic (soprano) and Gerard Schneider (tenor), who have all led operatic performances across the globe, will be joined by Milos Repicky, an accomplished pianist and vocal coach with The Metropolitan Opera in New York.

About working at The Met, Repicky says, “Every day is different and that’s what makes it exciting.” From vocal coaching, to conducting, playing piano, performing recitals, and more, his work touches upon a variety of talents, including mastery of languages.

Working as a vocal coach means being able to understand and convey ideas in a number of languages, something that requires a great deal of skill. Beyond the usual operatic compositions in Italian, French, German and Russian, Milos has recently taken on the challenge of coaching in his native Czech.

Of the August 17 evening at Manchester Music Festival, Repicky adds, “These voices and performers are fantastic. They are all amazing and accomplished singers.” He is also points out that the pieces presented will be dynamic and have all been carefully chosen; “This is not a death-by-aria concert,” he says, “and the combination of two soprano voices will be very interesting for the audience.”

Tickets to the concert are $45 for adults and can be purchased at mmfvt.org or 802-362-1956, and at the box office.