Modern Times Theater to Present Puppet Show in Pawlet

The Pawlet Public Library presents Modern Times Theater’s Punch and Judy puppet show at the Pawlet Town Auditorium, located at 122 School Street, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 17. The program, appropriate for all ages, is funded by a performance grant from the Vermont Department of Libraries. Admission is free. Modern Times Theater founders Rose Friedman and Justin Lander create their handmade wooden and papier mache puppets for a modern Vermont update production of the age- old Punch and Judy puppet shows, which follow the troubles and travails of puppetry’s favorite loudmouth, Mr. Punch. The program features live music, sing-a-longs, classic jokes and gags, and audience participation. Live acoustic music is performed on a variety of instruments – from the ukulele to the bicycle pump. Friedman and Lander have been creating puppet shows together since 2003. They are co-founders of Vermont Vaudeville, and have performed throughout Vermont and New Hampshire and the Sinterklaas Festival in Rhinebeck, N.Y.

Following the program, the audience is invited across the street to the Pawlet Public Library for refreshments and to register for the free, five-session Summer Reading Program for parents and children grades 1 to 6 beginning on June 21. The Pawlet Public Library is housed in a renovated and accessible historic grammar school building located at 141 School Street in Pawlet. For details, visit pawletpubliclibrary.wordpress.com or call 802-325-3123.