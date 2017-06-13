Mollica to Discuss Peace-Building, Healing Invisible Wounds

Grace Initiative, a Vermont-based NGO, will host Dr. Richard Mollica, a world-renowned expert in psycho-social healing, at a reception on Friday, June 16, to launch the organization’s peace-building efforts in Bogotá, Colombia. Dr. Mollica’s presentation, ‘Healing the Invisible Wounds of the Past,’ will be integral to Grace Initiative’s work in reincorporating female ex-combatants into a post-war society. This special reception will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hill Farm Inn in Sunderland.

“We are honored that Dr. Mollica will help us launch this unique program,” commented Yvonne Lodico, founder of the Grace Initiative. “Agriculture provides a mechanism for peace-building, a path for group decision-making and a plan for livelihoods beyond conflict. As Colombia implements its peace accord, it will be vital for female ex-combatants to reincorporate with their communities. With rural development a priority, we envision a plan that integrates Vermont models for community-supported agriculture.”

Mollica is the founding director of the Harvard Program in Refugee Trauma, based at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, which has pioneered the mental health care of survivors of mass violence and torture over two decades. He is the author of ‘Healing Invisible Wounds: Paths to Hope and Recovery in a Violent World.’ Following the presentation, farm-to-table delicacies, wine and Vermont craft beer will be served for a suggested contribution of $30. Visit grace-initiative.org or email contact@grace-initiative.org to learn more.