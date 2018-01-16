Mom’s Day Out at Bromley

On Saturday, January 20, Bromley Mountain ski resort will hold their 16th annual Mom’s Day Out fundraiser. Moms ski or ride for just $25 when they show the ticket seller a snapshot of their kid or kids. Once again, this year’s event will benefit the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center in Bennington, part of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC). The Cancer Center will receive the entire ticket cost as a donation. During the day, participants will be able to meet some of the physicians and staff of the Cancer Center, whether on the slopes or in the lodge. Bromley Mountain is located at 3984 Vermont Route 11 in Peru, six miles east of Manchester. For more information, visit bromley.com.