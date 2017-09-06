More Quilts on View at Cambridge Historical Society Museum

The Cambridge Historical Society Museum will begin its third and last exhibit of vintage quilts, starting on Saturday, September 9. The two preceding exhibits were successful, with beautiful quilts and lots of information shared. There will be ten quilts at this exhibit, both vintage and new, shared by area residents. Of special interest will be six silk patterned quilts and other items. The exhibit will be on display for two weeks, Tuesdays and Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m., before each old quilt belonging to the museum will be identified, photographed, numbered, rolled on cardboard rolls and sheets and put to rest. The Cambridge Historical Society Museum is located on Broad Street in Cambridge, N.Y.