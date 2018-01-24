Moroccan Dinner at BBA to Fund French Student Exchange

French Exchange ambassadors at Burr and Burton Academy will hold the sixth annual Moroccan Dinner on Saturday, January 27, at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are advance sale only at bbatickets.com, and are $30 per person for a three-course meal plus activities. The event, held in the school’s cafeteria, has proven to be a popular way to put some warmth into a cold winter’s night! If you have dietary concerns or wish to check on ticket availability, contact Michelle Emery at memery@burrburton.org.

Appetizers will be served from 4:30 to 5 p.m. while guests enjoy a slideshow of past trips, henna art and a photo booth where they can try on authentic Moroccan garb. Guests will be seated at 5 to enjoy an authentic chicken tagine with couscous, followed by desserts and mint tea, prepared by chef Eric Emery, former maitre d’hotel for the French President. Proceeds will support student travel to France and the work of the Atlas Cultural Foundation in Morocco.

This year’s dinner is being held a bit earlier to allow diners to catch the BBA Performing Arts Theater and Dance New Works Project at 6:30 p.m. This event is free to all and showcases original works by BBA students and faculty. Plan on making it an evening with dinner and a show with friends.

During April break, a group of students and their chaperones – French teacher Michelle Emery and school and college counselor Melissa Michaud – will head to to France for 14 days as a part of BBA’s exchange with the high school Lycée Saint Crique in Pau, France, which will be visiting Manchester in the beginning of February. The students also plan to explore Paris before returning to Vermont.