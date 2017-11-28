Morse to Discuss Wildlife & Climate Change

Biologist Sue Morse will give an encore nature presentation, hosted by the Londonderry Conservation Commission at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 29, at Flood Brook School, located at 91 Route 11 in Londonderry This beautiful, fact-filled presentation titled ‘Animals of the North: What Will Global Climate Change Mean for Them?’ will explain the ways in which northern wildlife species are already being affected by climate change and the more serious challenges they will face ahead. The program devotes equal time to sharing remarkable images and stories about plants and animals in their northern habitats, to inspire one and all to help conserve natural resources, and share a healthy planet that can continue to embrace all its inhabitants. This program is free and open to the public. Donations to the Londonderry Conservation Commission are always welcome. Questions can be directed to Irwin Kuperberg by emailing him at irwin234@yahoo.com.

In her very popular October presentation, ‘The Return of the Cougar,’ Morse faced a standing-room-only audience, providing detailed answers to each of the many questions asked. Attendees perused the books, pamphlets, cards and photos available for purchase at the close of the event.