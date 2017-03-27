Mother Myrick’s Seeks Entries for Egg Decorating Contest

Mother Myrick’s annual Easter Egg Decorating Contest is about to begin! The contest will benefit Second Chance Animal Center in Shaftsbury, and is perfect project for the whole family. Help a great cause and have fun, too. A suggested donation of $5 or more per entry would be welcome. All ages can decorate a hollowed-out egg in any way you wish, even incorporating the egg into a larger scene or theme. One egg per entry. There are first, second and third prizes for each age category, although everyone gets a chocolate bunny just for bringing in an entry. The grand prize is Mother Myrick’s hand-decorated ‘AnnaBelle’ chocolate bunny filled with jelly beans, Easter candy and other surprises. ($195 value). Additional prizes of chocolate bunnies will be awarded to each age category winner. Entries may be brought in to the store as early as April 5; the deadline is April 9. Awards will be presented on Saturday, April 15, at Mother Myrick’s Confectionery on Route 7A in Manchester. For details, call 802-362-1560 or email jacki@mothermyricks.com. Second Chance Animal Center can be reached at 802-366-1024.