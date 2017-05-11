Mother’s Day

Castleton Call for Vendors

The tenth annual Castleton Town Wide Yard Sale will be held on Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. There will be over 50 vendors indoors and out at the Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street. Shoppers will find handmade crafts, garden goodies, beauty products, jewelry, framed prints, toys, bargains, treasures and one-of- a-kind items to fit everyone’s pocket book. Drive-around maps will also be available at the Center for various at-home yard sales in the area. For information, call 802-468- 3093.

Norman’s Attic in Arlington Seeks Vendors

Arlington will be the place to be on Saturday, August 5, when Saint James’ Episcopal Church presents Norman’s Attic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This popular event has been held for 22 years in historic Arlington, the home of artist Norman Rockwell and his family from 1939 to 1953. Vendor spaces are $40 if you register by July 1, available on a first-come, first-served basis. Saint James’ does all the publicity and marketing for the event; you just show up with your tent and your wares. (If you want to reserve a similar space for the Church’s popular Harvest Fest on September 30, the cost for both events is just $70 if you register now.) Norman’s Attic includes a community-wide tag sale, food court with early-morning coffee and pastries, a lunch grill, salads, sandwiches and homemade desserts. There will also be a bake table, nearly-new offerings and a basket raffle. For more information or to request a registration form, call the Church at 802-375-9952 or Joanna Taylor at 802-375-9330. You can also email stjamesparishoffice@gmail.com or go to stjamesarlingtonvt.org.

Poultney Call for Vendors

The Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to participate as a vendor in their annual Poultney Town Wide Yard Sales on Saturday, June 3, and Saturday, October 14. Crafters, food makers, farmers, restaurant owners, nonprofits, school groups, civic groups and anyone with yard sale items is welcome to participate at one or both events. Main Street vendor spaces cost $20. For an application, contact Mary Kathryn Helm at maryhelm1@yahoo.com or 802-287-1120. For more information, visit poultneyvt.com.

Bennington Call for Vendors

The Cancer Center Community Crusaders (4Cs) is devoted to members of the community who are fighting cancer, have survived cancer or who have lost a loved one to cancer. Ten percent of the funds raised annually by the 4Cs are allocated for cancer research. The remaining 90 percent goes directly to the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center’s (SVRCC) Patient Resource Fund to assist those fighting cancer. Consider purchasing a vendor space for the fourth annual Day of Celebration to be hosted by the 4Cs on Saturday, June 3, at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. A 10 by 10-foot space is $25. For an application, contact Carson Thurber at 802-447-5488.