Mount Holly Town Library to Host Volunteer Open House

Come to the Mount Holly Town Library on Monday, April 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., to learn about volunteer opportunities for all ages and interests. The Library currently has local students volunteering after school and receiving community service credits. Moms volunteer with their kids. Seniors love volunteering at the Library, too. Don’t miss this open house – yummy refreshments will be served. The Library is located at 26 Maple Hill Road in Belmont.