Mountain Garden Tours Fund Scholarships

The Green Mountain Gardeners’ Mountain Garden Walks will take place on Saturday, July 21, to benefit the Lib Thieme scholarship fund, established in 2010 to provide monetary assistance to area students for college or vocational studies in environmental sciences, landscape design, conservation, agriculture or ecology. It is made possible through the generosity of Elizabeth Thieme, a founding member of GMG, and an innovative, hands-on gardener who loved life – especially the company of young people.

“Lib was one of those amazing humans who, in her own ways, influenced a huge circle of people. She certainly impacted my life in many ways – most importantly the power of a positive attitude,” noted Mark Wright, owner of Rugg Valley Landscaping. “Given her curiosity about the world and her love of the natural world, it is so fitting that she chose to establish a scholarship fund through the Green Mountain Gardeners.”

According to Devin Straley, current scholarship recipient, “The scholarship has truly meant the world to me.” Devin, a graduate of Burr and Burton Academy, is a rising senior at Sterling College in Craftsbury, where he is majoring in natural history and ecology, focusing on sustainability and community-building. His internships include barn swallow research, wood turtle conservation and wildlife rehabilitation. He has a special interest in wildlife tracking and avian ecology, history and identification. Upon graduation, he will be exploring Trees For Life, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring native Caledonian forests in Scotland.

Over the next year, Green Mountain Gardeners will be reaching out to students at Burr and Burton Academy, Leland and Gray Union High School, Stratton Mountain School, Long Trail School and Green Mountain Union High School to apply for the 2019 scholarship. They can learn more about the scholarship from their high school guidance departments or the Green Mountain Gardeners. When you join the GMG garden tour on July 21, you’ll be contributing to the next scholar committed to the Vermont environment and the ecology and survival of animal and plant species. More information can be found at greenmountaingardeners.net.