Mozart in Bennington

Mozart in Bennington
Mozart in Bennington

Mozart in Bennington

The Bennington County Choral Society continues its 2016/2017 season with a grand collaboration with the music and drama programs of Bennington College to mount a concert production of ‘Idomeneo, Re di Creta’ by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart on Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, at 7 p.m. Pre-performance discussions will take place at 6:30 p.m. ‘Idomeneo’ will be performed in Italian with English supertitles. There will be two intermissions. Tickets are $15 at the door or in advance from choristers. Seating is limited to 150 per night. The College’s Greenwall Auditorium is wheel chair accessible. For more information, email bccsmusic.wordpress.com.

March 31, 2017
Categories:Bennington Entertainment, Entertainment, Things To Do, Things to Do in Bennington
Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
0 Comments
0 Likes

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*