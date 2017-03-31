Mozart in Bennington

The Bennington County Choral Society continues its 2016/2017 season with a grand collaboration with the music and drama programs of Bennington College to mount a concert production of ‘Idomeneo, Re di Creta’ by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart on Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, at 7 p.m. Pre-performance discussions will take place at 6:30 p.m. ‘Idomeneo’ will be performed in Italian with English supertitles. There will be two intermissions. Tickets are $15 at the door or in advance from choristers. Seating is limited to 150 per night. The College’s Greenwall Auditorium is wheel chair accessible. For more information, email bccsmusic.wordpress.com.