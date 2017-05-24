Mt. Holly Library to Host Concert

Join the Mount Holly Library at 4 p.m. on Sunday May 28, when they welcome Hicks and Goulburn, who hail from the United Kingdom. You can expect to hear music ranging from folk, ragtime, jazz and classical to their own original material. Steve Hicks is an internationally renowned guitar virtuoso, whose fingerpicking will leave you slack-jawed. His playing is complemented by the soaring vocals of award-winning singer-songwriter Lynn Goulbourn. Learn more about them at hicksandgoulbourn.com. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted for the band. The Library is located at 26 Maple Hill Road in Belmont. Email mthollylibrary@gmail.com for details.