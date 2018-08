Mt. Holly Museum to Tour Springs

The Mount Holly Community Historical Museum on Tarbelville Road in Belmont will visit Green Mountain Mineral Springs on Saturday, August 25. Meet at Perkins House at 1 p.m., where the group will embark on a car tour to the site led by Dennis Devereux. To learn more, call 802-259-2460 or email ddevereux@vermontel.net. Visit mounthollyvtmuseum.org for details on the Museum.