Museum of the Creative Process Opens Sculpture Park

The Museum of the Creative Process invites the community for an open house celebrating the opening of the Moral Science Project, Gallery and Sculpture Park, a new center for creativity and wellness in Manchester Village, on Columbus Day weekend. Tours of the new exhibits will meet at the Moral Science Project, 3814 Main Street, across from the Taconic Hotel, at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, October 7 and 8, and at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 9. A wine and cheese reception will be held at the conclusion of each afternoon’s tour. In addition, tours of the Museum’s collection at the Wilburton Inn will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Museum curator, Dr. Albert Levis, is a Yale-trained psychiatrist with over 40 years of clinical experience. He brings conceptual rigor to creativity – exploring how art makes us feel and how we change through the process of being creative. The Museum exhibits illustrate how art reflects the unconscious’ universal need for conflict resolution; Levis asserts that the mind is oriented towards resolving conflict, transforming energy from conflict to resolution, and we can learn how we each resolve conflict by being creative. While the exhibits at the Wilburton Inn explore how this pattern evolved cross-culturally in ancient Mexico, Greece, Asia and Judea, the Moral Science Project exhibits highlight the personal relevance of this pattern. These exhibits include the Henry Gorski Retrospective, a collection of 100 canvases by the renowned abstract expressionist, and the four-acre outdoor sculpture park. The park’s six installations explore Levis’ own journey from childhood as a holocaust survivor, to teenage response, adult anxiety and defense, to a late-in-life acceptance of reversal and compromise. Visitors are encouraged to complete a free Creativity for Self Discovery online program to create their own art and discover their own conflict resolution pattern. For more information, go to museumofthecreativeprocess.com or call 917-680-6739.