Music from Salem Concert

Music from Salem’s summer chamber music continues at 4 p.m on Sunday, July 23, with acclaimed pianist Diane Walsh, performing the Shostakovich ‘Piano Quintet, Opus 57,’ a stunning and dramatic mid-20th century work. Prizewinning artists Markus Placci and Nina Schwartz will perform new music for two violins by Andy Vores, and join with MfS artistic director and violist Lila Brown and the Holland-based cellist Mathias Naegele in Dvorak’s warm and glorious ‘String Quartet in C Major, opus 61.’ The concert will be held at Hubbard Hall, 25 East Main Street, Cambridge, N.Y. The suggested ticket price is $25, but pay what you can at the door. For information, call 518-232-2347.