‘Music in the Meadow’ Returns to Chester

The 16th annual ‘Music in the Meadow’ will be held on Saturday, June 30, at the Motel in the Meadow on Route 11 in Chester. Join Pat Budnick and her wonderful volunteers on Saturday between 11:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. for a day of music from local performers, fun and games for children, a horseshoe tournament and barbecued food and ice cream. Suggested entry is $5 per person. The line-up features Green Mountain Express, Ben Fuller, Heartfire, Brendon Thomas, The Illusion, Totally Submerged, The Imperfectionists and Intercept. Music starts at 12 noon. This community event benefits the Komen Vermont Race for the Cure on Saturday, July 21; for registration information, visit komennewengland.org. A silent auction will be held throughout the day; raffle winners will be drawn prior to the close of the concert. ‘Music in the Meadow’ has donated nearly $68,000 to the cause over the past 15 years, thanks to the assistance of area merchants and friends. You can contact Pat Budnick at 802-875-2626 or musicinthemeadowvt@gmail.com to make a donation.