‘Music in the Meadow’

The 16th annual ‘Music in the Meadow’ will be held on Saturday, June 30, at the Motel in the Meadow on Route 11 in Chester. Join Pat Budnick and her wonderful volunteers on Saturday between 11:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. for a day of music from local performers, fun and games for children, a horseshoe tournament and barbecued food and ice cream. Suggested entry is $5 per person. The line-up features Green Mountain Express, Ben Fuller, Heartfire, Brendon Thomas, The Illusion, Totally Submerged, The Imperfectionists and Intercept. Music starts at 12 noon. This community event benefits the Komen Vermont Race for the Cure. ‘Music in the Meadow’ has been able to donate nearly $68,000 to the cause over the past 15 years with the assistance of area merchants and friends. Donations are sought for the Silent Auction and raffle with a grand prize of a handmade queen-size quilt. For any questions or to donate, contact Pat Budnick at 802-875-2626 or musicinthemeadowvt@gmail.com.