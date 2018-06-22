Music & More at SolarFest

SolarFest is celebrating the power and the possibilities of renewable energy at two-day event in partnership with the Stratton Mountain Music concert series. After a full day of workshops and family activities on Saturday, August 18, the main stage music will be kicked off by The Balkun Brothers, named the ‘Best Rock Band in New England’ at the 2017 New England Music Awards. Headlining the event is Burlington’s own high-energy Gang of Thieves, following their ‘Work Together Tour,’ where they volunteered in numerous communities around the country hoping to make a positive impact. The festival is rain or shine around the base lodge at Stratton Mountain resort. The doors open at 8 a.m. on Saturday to offer diverse exhibits and over 60 workshops. Presentations, panels and activities run through 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 19. A full-festival weekend ticket is only $40; children under 10 are admitted for free. More details and tickets are available at solarfest.org.