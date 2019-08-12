Music on the Hill Returns to Salem Art Works

Salem Art Works (SAW) will host the second of this season’s two Music on the Hill events on Saturday, August 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the top of Cary Hill Sculpture Park, 19 Cary Lane, Salem, N.Y. Motorbike will kick off a live performance at 5 p.m. Guests enjoy fabulous panoramic views of the surrounding countryside while relaxing in the cool evening air, surrounded by great food, music and friends. Free parking is available at the base of the hill, and shuttle service will be provided throughout the evening. All events at Salem Art Works are handicapped accessible. Admission is by donation. Food will be provided by local vendors, accompanied by local craft beer.

“Music on the Hill opens our doors to the community in a really special way,” said Anthony Cafritz, SAW’s founding director. “Our resident artists get to mingle with our local neighbors as well as with people who make the trip from as far as New York or Boston. We built SAW as a place for artists of all ages and levels of development to hone their craft, share ideas and exchange techniques. But we also built it as a means of extending our hospitality and our love of art and music into the local community. Music on the Hill delivers on that vision by providing a fun, family-friendly opportunity for people to come here, have a great meal, enjoy a fantastic view, and listen to some fantastic music in a venue unlike any other.” For more information, visit salemartworks.org.