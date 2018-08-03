Music with Fort Salem Theatre

Fort Salem Theater offers a weekend of musical variety. Singer Kelly Bird debuts her cabaret act accompanied by musical director Elizabeth Woodbury Kasius on Saturday, August 11, in a 5:30 p.m. Farm-to-Table Dinner Theater Cabaret at Gardenworks Farm. Song styles range from Leonard Cohen and Joni Mitchell to Duke Ellington. For seating availability, call the theater.

The hip chamber music trio, Riot With Three, features soprano Alison Davy, Javier Oviedo on sax and Gene Rohrer on piano. They’ll bring an engaging and entertaining classical recital to Fort Salem at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 12. The music is serious, but the presentation is anything but somber. Davy has appeared in opera and oratorio both nationally and internationally, including on the world premiere recording of Steven Lebetkin’s ‘Six Songs on Poems by Walt Whitman’ with the City of Prague Philharmonic. Oviedo works tirelessly to present the saxophone as a versatile classical instrument, performing across the country and around the world. Rohrer performed, both in New York City and Chicago, as an actor/singer/pianist in the role of Galileo in ‘The Top Ten People of the Millenium Sing Their Favorite Schubert Lieder’ by Alec Duffy; he has toured as a pianist with baritone Saviero Barbieri and James Billings of the New York City Opera, with the Festival of Song Quartet, and the Gregg Smith Singers.

Tickets can be purchased at the Fort Salem box office by calling 518-854-9200. Visit the website at fortsalemtheater.com for more.