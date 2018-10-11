Musical Theatre on Weston Stage

Fresh from the runaway success of his Broadway-bound production of ‘Be More Chill,’ musical theatre vanguard and rabble-rouser Joe Iconis brings his merry band of theatre punks back to Weston for a fall foliage concert run at the Weston Playhouse Theatre’s newest venue at Walker Farm. The New York Times recently dubbed Joe and his troupe of musical mavericks ‘the future of musical theater,’ so treat yourselves to some of the industry’s hottest new work. Each performance promises Joe’s award-winning mash-up of show tunes, cabaret and rock and roll jamboree. On stage, he’s joined by ‘Be More Chill’ cast members Lauren Marcus, George Salazar and Jason SweetTooth Williams, as well as long-time collaborators Nick Blaemire and Seth Eliser. Come for character pieces, rip-roaring sing-a-longs, sentimental ballads and world premieres that feel both classic and cutting edge.

A composer, lyricist, book writer and performer, Iconis has authored several musicals. The New York Times called his song, Broadway, Here I Come!, featured on Season 2 of NBC’s Smash, a new entry in the great American Songbook. The original cast recording of ‘Be More Chill’ has been streamed over 180 million times. Upcoming projects include ‘The Untitled Hunter S. Thompson Musical’ for La Jolla Playhouse, and 11th annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at 54 Below.

“Weston Playhouse is one of my favorite theaters in the country,” says Iconis. “This city boy has fallen madly in love with the entire Weston community … and I can’t wait to rock out at Walker Farm once again.”

Four concerts are scheduled from Friday to Sunday, October 26 to 28, at 4 and 8 p.m. at 703 Main Street in Weston. General admission tickets are $40 and can be purchased by calling the Box Office Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 12 noon and 5 p.m. at 802-824-5288, or by visiting westonplayhouse.org.