Musick Exhibits in Manchester

Pat Musick’s iconic series, ‘The Shape of Her Words,’ will be exhibited at the Gallery at Equinox Village, 49 Maple Street, Manchester Center, from through October15. An opening event will take place on Thursday, September 20, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Gallery hours are daily 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The series was inspired by the poem ‘On the Pulse of Morning,’ written and read by Maya Angelou on the occasion of Bill Clinton’s first inauguration as President of the United States. Musick was deeply affected by the haunting nature of the words, the way in which they addressed themes that run through her visual art, and her concern with the needs of theplanet and its inhabitants. She decided to look at the words as though they were symbols painted on a blank canvas. Musick first drew an outline around the shape that each stanza made on the paper, which divided it into a positive (the image) and negative (the remaining blank) space. Using sheets of handmade kozo paper, she transferred the outline to the paper and began to paint visual interpretations of the poem’s message inside the form. The end result was the poem interpreted visually within the shape of her words. When the six large scale works were completed, Musick created six smaller pieces which are also shown in the exhibit. The result is a powerful statement that still resonates today. Musick has been a professional artist for 45 years. Known as an environmental artist, she creates large and small sculpture, collages, and works on paper. Her work is in the collections of over 50 museums and public spaces in the United States.