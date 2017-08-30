MVMC Golf Tournament

Sign up now for the 32nd annual Mountain Valley Open golf tournament, a fundraiser for Mountain Valley Medical Center (MVMC), providing quality healthcare in southern Vermont. Your support can consist of playing, volunteering, sponsorship or donating to the silent auction. This year’s tournament will be held at the Tater Hill Country Club on Thursday, September 14. Registration will be at 12 noon, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The tournament is an 18-hole, four-person scramble; all abilities are welcome. Admission is $95 per golfer and includes cart, a hearty buffet, prizes and a variety of giveaways. For details, contact Linda Bickford or Martha Cowles at 802-824-6901.