Name That Tune

Steve Damon, founder, director and lead educator of A Natural Music School will be at the Castleton Community Center on Friday, January 25, from 11 to 11:45 a.m. with a Name that Tune/Jazz Standards program, starting immediately following Coffee Hour. Steve will provide cryptic (yet appropriate) clues and the tunes; attendees provide the titles. Don’t miss this free coffee hour with homemade goodies, hot brew, good company and ‘all that jazz!’