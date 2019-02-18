National Guard Airman Griswold

U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Hannah Grace Griswold graduated from basic military trianing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas. Griswold completed an intensive eigth-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits towards an associate degree in applied science through the Community College of the Air Force. Griswold is the daughter of Dr. Jennifer Allison Griswold of Weston, and a 2018 IB Graduate of Long Trail School in Dorset.