National Theatre Live: Antony & Cleopatra

National Theatre Live, the best of British theatre broadcast to cinemas around the world, comes to Burr and Burton Academy’s Riley Center for the Arts on Saturday, December 15, at 6:30 p.m. when Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning will offer the screening of ‘Antony and Cleopatra.’ Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo play Shakespeare’s fated couple. Caesar and his assassins are dead. General Mark Antony now rules alongside his fellow defenders of Rome. But at the fringes of a war-torn empire the Egyptian Queen Cleopatra and Mark Antony have fallen fiercely in love. In a tragic fight between devotion and duty, obsession becomes a catalyst for war. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for seniors and $8 for students, and may be purchased online at bbatickets.com.