National Theatre Live: Yerma

National Theatre Live, the best of British theatre broadcast to cinemas around the world, comes to Burr and Burton Academy’s Riley Center for the Arts on Saturday, November 18, at 3 p.m., when Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning offers the screening of ‘Yerma.’ The incredible Billie Piper returns in her award-winning role as a young woman driven to the unthinkable by her desperate desire to have a child. Set in contemporary London, Piper’s portrayal of a woman in her 30s desperate to conceive builds with elemental force to a staggering, shocking climax. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for seniors and $8 for students, and may be purchased online at bbatickets.com.