National Theatre Live: ‘Young Marx’

National Theatre Live, the best of British theatre broadcast to cinemas around the world, comes to Burr and Burton Academy’s Riley Center for the Arts on Saturday, February 10, at 3 p.m., when Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning (GMALL) offers the screening of ‘Young Marx.’ It’s 1850, and Europe’s most feared terrorist is hiding in Dean Street, Soho. Broke and restless, the 32-year-old revolutionary is a frothing combination of intellectual brilliance, invective, satiric wit and child-like emotional illiteracy. Creditors, spies, rival revolutionary factions and prospective seducers of his beautiful wife all circle like vultures. His writing blocked, his marriage dying, his friend Engels in despair at his wasted genius, his only hope is a job on the railway. But there’s still no one in the capital who can show you a better night on the town than Karl Heinrich Marx. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for seniors and $8 for students. Tickets may be purchased at bbatickets.com.