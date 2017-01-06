National Theatre Of London’s ‘No Man’s Land’ To Air Live in HD

Following their hit run on Broadway, Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart return to the West End stage in Harold Pinter’s ‘No Man’s Land,’ to be broadcast in HD from Wyndham’s Theatre, London and airing at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Mass., on Saturday, January 14, at 1 p.m. This is an encore performance, recorded live on December 15, 2016. Tickets are $18 ($16 members) and can be purchased online at clarkart.edu or by calling 413-458-0524. All ticket sales are nonrefundable. Run time is approximately three hours. One summer’s evening, two aging writers, Hirst and Spooner, meet in a Hampstead pub and continue their drinking into the night at Hirst’s stately house nearby. As the pair become increasingly inebriated, and their stories increasingly unbelievable, the lively conversation soon turns into a revealing power game, further complicated by the return home of two sinister younger men. The broadcast will be followed by an exclusive Q&A with the cast and director Sean Mathias. The Clark Art Institute is located at 225 South Street in Williamstown, Mass.