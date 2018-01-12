Nat’l Theatre Live: Follies

National Theatre Live, the best of British theatre broadcast to cinemas around the world, comes to Burr and Burton Academy’s Riley Center for the Arts on Saturday, January 20, at 3 p.m., when Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning offers the screening of ‘Follies,’ in which Stephen Sondheim’s legendary musical is staged for the first time at the National Theatre. Set in New York, 1971, there’s a party on the stage of the Weismann Theatre. Tomorrow the iconic building will be demolished. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs, and lie about themselves. Featuring a cast of 37 and an orchestra of 21, it is directed by Dominic Cooke. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for seniors and $8 for students, and may be purchased online at bbatickets.com.