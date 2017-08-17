Nature-Loving Volunteers Needed

Students at the Village School of North Bennington have been actively involved in the Four Winds Nature Institute’s Nature Program for many years, thanks to the efforts of local volunteers. At least two more volunteers are sought to join the current group. The time commitment is minimal and no previous experience is necessary. Volunteers attend monthly two-hour workshops for a total of six sessions between September and April. Volunteers are expected to attend the majority of the sessions. Each includes informational presentations and indoor and outdoor activities. They then go into the classroom, schoolyard or gardens about once a month for an hour or so to share what they’ve learned. The schedule is determined by the volunteer and the teacher. Training sessions take place at One World Conservation Center in Bennington from 9 to 11 a.m. on the second Friday of the month. For details, contact Judie Brower at jbrower@vsnb.org.