Natus Pop-Up Dinner

February 1-5 @ 5:15 pm – 11:00 pm

The Inn at Manchester (3967 Main Street, Manchester, VT 05254; 802-362-1793)

Join the Inn at Manchester for its third Natus Pop-up Dinner and enjoy a nine-course tasting menu with wine pairings in the Inn’s intimate Celebration Barn.

The Inn is hosting two seatings a night – at 5:15pm and 8:15pm – from February 1-5, 2017. Dinner and wine pairings cost $130 (tax included) per person.

Reservations are required. For more information or to secure your spot, email pfrankhanes@gmail.com or call the Inn at 802-362-1793. Space is limited.

Want to stay the night? With a Natus ticket purchase, rooms are available at these special rates: $145/night in a standard room and $205/night in a suite, plus tax. Space is limited. Call 802-362-1793 to take advantage of these exclusive rates.