Neddo to Open Exhibit

The Feick Arts Center’s first exhibit of the new year is ‘The Wildcrafted World of Nick Neddo: Merging Craft and Art,’ opening on Tuesday, January 16, at Green Mountain College in Poultney. A reception with the artist will be held on Friday, January 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. Neddo’s nature scenes are beautiful in their own right, but even more evocative when you learn that he forages and crafts his own pens and inks, paintbrushes and paints from the ecosystem around him. Neddo’s current body of work explores the interconnectedness of life and the relationships its creatures have with one another. Neddo, a sixth generation Vermonter, grew up exploring the fields, forests and wetlands of the natural world. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by appointment. Admission is free. For more information, call 802-287-8398.