Neighborhood Connections Names New Executive Director

Trisha Paradis has been named as new exectuive director for Neighborhood Connections (NC) in Londonderry, a position held most recently by co-founder Gloria Dawson, who will help Paradis get established before returning to her ‘first love’ at NC – being a clinical social worker. Trisha grew up in southern Vermont and has worked in in both medical and human services for the past 16 years. She began her career at The Memory Clinic in Bennington, where served in a variety of capacities, including business management and clinical research coordination. “It was through this experience I realized my passion for helping people – particularly those with various disabilities and other challenges,” she says. She then joined the Springfield-based nonprofit Lincoln Street, which provides individualized care to people with intellectual disabilities, doing community outreach and marketing, oversight of quality assurance, coordinating clinical services and supervising and training staff. She also assisted in managing budgets and needs assessments, and developed funding proposals for the agency. “If there is a single common thread with my varied experiences,” adds Paradis, “it would be my passion for simply helping people in need. I greatly look forward to continuing this with Neighborhood Connections, which has a wonderful reputation for doing just that! I feel very honored to be able to join this terrific team of caring people.”

Neighborhood Connections’ mission is to foster hope for those living in south-central Vermont, particularly the most vulnerable. It welcomes all who come through its doors and offers health education, counseling and crisis management. Its community nurses make home visits, primarily to elderly or disabled residents, with a small professional staff and an army of local volunteers and community partners. For more information, call 802-824-4343 or visit neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org.