Neighor to Neighbor Brings on the Holiday Cheer

Neighbor to Neighbor, a local organization which helps our neighbors to live independently, held its annual Holiday Dinner on December 16. Three delicious turkeys cooked by John Cully and his elves were the centerpiece of a sumptuous feast enjoyed by a festive crowd. The group was then treated to a vocal concert by the Arlington Middle and High School Chorus. Everyone had a great time!

Neighbor to Neighbor was founded in 2004 in Manchester, Vermont by a group of citizens who realized that transportation and support services were critical to enabling elders and the disabled in our community live full, healthy, connected lives. We are a nonprofit organization under the umbrella of the Interfaith Council of the Northshire. If you would like to volunteer as a care-giver or know of someone who could benefit from their services, call Philippa Cully at 802-367-7787. Visit neighbortoneighborvt.org to learn more.