New Contemporary Art Venue in Manchester to Host Talk on Van Gogh and Opening Reception

Following the repeat screening of the film, ‘Loving Vincent,’ at Village Picture Shows, cinema owner Michael Ellenbogen has invited Carol Berry to discuss artist Vincent Van Gogh on Tuesday, December 12, at 5:30 p.m. Berry was introduced to Vincent Van Gogh in a class called ‘The Ministry and Compassion of Vincent Van Gogh,’ taught by the late professor and author Henri JM Nouwen at Yale Divinity School in the late 1970s. Since then, she has spent decades researching Van Gogh’s life through his letters andwork, giving lectures and leading retreats. Berry has traveled in Van Gogh’s footsteps throughout the Netherlands and France, and wrote a book, ‘Vincent Van Gogh,’ which will be available at the event. This free event will be held in the new stART Space, located at 263 Depot Street, next to Price Chopper, in Manchester. Wine and cheese will be offered; dress warm.

stART Space offers a curated collection of contemporary art by selected emerging and established artists as well as emerging and established collectors, providing the opportunity for anyone to start building or expand an art collection at affordable prices. An opening reception with wine and cheese will be held on Saturday, December 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. Contemporary art forms include minimalism, abstract, non-representational, avant-garde or conceptual in a variety of mediums, including paintings, drawings, digital art, photography, mixed media and sculpture. The artists selected for the opening include Carolina Ellenbogen, Michael Ellenbogen, Dona Mara, Sarah May and Erika Lawlor Schmidt. To learn more, visit startspace.art.