New England Youth Theatre to Stage a Funny Whodunit

New England Youth Theatre (NYET) presents ‘The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940,’ written by John Bishop and directed by Julia Tadlock, to be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, October 13 and 14, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, October 14 and 15. Despite its title,’ The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940’ is not a musical – though there are a couple of songs. Rather, it is a side-splitting sendup of the classic whodunit, full of confused identities and outlandish situations with a side order of mystery and intrigue mixed in. The cast of ten is made up of both veteran and first-time actors, ages 13 to 19. “These kids are so generous and ready to jump in,” says Tadlock, “They have impressed me not only with the bold and interesting choices they have been making as actors, but the compassion they show to one another each and every day, making the stage a safe place for them to really explore and play.”

NEYT’s new Professional Mentorship Program has afforded the production many new technical and design opportunities, including a presentation to the production team and actors by Morning Glorious Vintage, which provided the historical content and the reasoning behind 1940’s fashions, based on the cultural and political climate of the era. The gorgeous, period-perfect costumes were created by Vivian Smith, and hairstyles were designed by period hair designer Zac Binney, who hosted a free five-week hands-on, historical workshop for the students at NEYT. The intricate set, replete with sliding panels and secret passageways, was designed and built by Jason Clark and his team of student apprentices. You won’t want to miss this spoof on the murder mystery genre. Tickets are $13 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $10 for students. Get them in advance at neyt.org or 802-246-6398 from 12 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. The show plays at New England Youth Theatre, located at 100 Flat Street in Brattleboro.