New Exhibit to Open at Southern Vermont College Gallery

Southern Vermont College, located at 982 Mansion Drive in Bennington, is exhibiting new works by Bennington visual artist Barbara Ackerman in Everett Mansion’s Burgdorff Gallery, open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on weekends by arrangment. The public is invited to a reception with the artist on Friday, October 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Gallery. Ackerman’s ‘Personal Geography’ is a collection of mixed media responses to her immediate surroundings, and will be on view through November 28. Her painting technique is both representative and interpretive as she creates en plein air and explores abstractions in her studio observations. After working for 15 years as a graphic designer, Ackerman moved back to her hometown of Bennington, where she teaches design continues her studies in fine art. This academic year she is also teaching part time at Southern Vermont College. Ackerman exhibits regularly at Southern Vermont College and has shown her work at Bennington Museum, Vermont Studio Center, The Dragonfly on Martha’s Vineyard and The South Street Cafe in Bennington. Inquiries about the exhibit may be addressed to Ackerman by e-mail at backerman@svc.edu.