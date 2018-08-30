New Faculty at BBA

Six highly-regarded teachers will be joining Burr and Burton Academy in the 2018/19 academic year, adding to the school’s already superb faculty roster. These teachers reflect growing enrollment as well as an ever-expanding choice of courses available. Their talents and experience will be a welcome addition. Megan Frayne joins the BBA science faculty; she previously taught a ninth grade Integrated Science course at Norwich Free Academy in Connecticut. She holds undergraduate degrees in Biology and Political Science from Boston University and an MS in Physiology and Neurobiology from the University of Connecticut, and is actively involved in international climate change research. Jonathan Bigelow returns as a full-time faculty member of the Mountain Campus. He has taught on both the main campus in the Social Studies and English departments, as well as at the Mountain Campus. Isabel Caldwell interned at the Mountain campus in 2014/15, and returns to join the Mountain Campus faculty team. After graduating from Dartmouth with a degree in Earth Science, she earned her MAT at UVM, and has been teaching middle school science for the past two years in Williams, Arizona. Kristen Kimball is the newest addition to the School and College Counseling Office. Originally from Maine, she worked as a counselor at Gould Academy, served as International Program Manager at Long Trail School, and most recently directed Mount Anthony Union High School’s work-based learning program. She has a BA in Sociology with a minor in Education from the University of Southern Maine. Karyn Jackson was an upper school math teacher at Maple Street School and most recently taught math at Fair Haven Union High School. She holds a BS in Secondary Education with a concentration in math from UVM, and a Masters in Education from Southern New Hampshire University. Kelly Travis grew up in the Albany area, and comes to BBA from Oxbow High School, where she worked as a licensed Special Educator. Prior to that, she taught math for five years at the Oliverian School. She has a BA in Inclusive Education and Math from Nazareth College and an MEd in Educational Technology from the College of Saint Rose. Burr and Burton Academy welcomed its freshman class of 2022 for orientation on Wednesday, August 22, with an opening to the new school year on Thursday, August 23.