New Gallery Offers Curated Whimsey, Homegrown Music and Short Films

The Sparkle Barn claims to bring together the world’s most colorful independent artists under one very cool roof. The gallery is located in a beautiful rural setting located at 1509 Route 7 south in Wallingford. Owner/curator Stacy Harshman invites you to a special event on Thursday, August 24, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. with live music followed by a short film festival. Admission is free.

While you browse the Sparkle Barn for unique art and hand-crafted gifts, Pierce’s Players, a local trio from Shrewsbury, will be playing an acoustic set of folk and homegrown music, beginning at 6. The Short Film Fest in the loft starts at 7 p.m., and will feature a variety of subjects, from animation to documentary. Popcorn and soda will be provided. The films include ‘Destino,’ a collaboration between Salvador Dali and Walt Disney; ‘I Need Color,’ the story of actor and comedian Jim Carrey’s love affair with color; ‘WoodSwimmer,’ a very short stop-motion film that swims through the insides of trees being cut; ‘One Plastic Beach,’ where artists make beautiful art out of beach plastic; ‘You won’t Regret That Tattoo,’ a short documentary that challenges the belief that ink is something you’ll grow to regret; and ‘Le Voyage Dans La Lune,’ a French silent short film by George Méliès, 1902, the earliest example of science fiction film genre, and one of the most influential films in cinema history. For more information on the event, call 802-446-8044. To learn more, visit thesparklebarnshop.com.