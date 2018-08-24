New Gallery Opens in Manchester

The public is invited to the opening of Averill Gallery on Friday, August 24, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Featured will be ‘Abstractions – Color and Shape,’ a body of work painted by Lynne Averill, Gallery owner. The works represent a combination of joy, movement and structure inspired by the vivid colors from her early years of living in Argentina and her strong background in graphic design; the shapes, oddly, come from working with old dress pattern paper while doing collage work. A resident of San Francisco for 22 years, Averill recently returned to Vermont, where she raised a family. Following that, she lived in Maine for 12 years, graduating from the Maine College of Art in 1991. Averill Gallery is located at 105 Bonnet Street/Route 30, Manchester Center, next to Battenkill Bicycles (owned by Lynne’s son, Barrack Evans.) Hours are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment (laverill1340@gmail.com), June through December. The Gallery will focus on work by accomplished artists in the area and beyond.