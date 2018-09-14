New Show at Laumeister Art Center

The Laumeister Art Center at Southern Vermont College (SVC) presents new exhibits through November 11. Ben Karp, whose sculptures were exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and other major institutions, spent several years photographing sawn ornamentation found on houses built from the 1820s to 1910. In his 1966 book, ‘Wood Motifs in American Domestic Architecture: Phantasy in Wood,’ he wrote, “In the 19th century, the humble woodsaw in the hands of a skilled carpenter became the tool of an artist, the instrument by which sawn ornamentation came into its own in the domestic architecture of America.” Karp’s exhibit, ‘Song of the Saw’ presents his artistic vision and his keen sense of what he described as new ways of seeing. On display are original photographs from the book, and wooden sculptures informed by these photographs.

Nina Karp is an inter-disciplinary artist who has performed as an actor, singer and composer in New York, South Dakota and Paris, and exhibited her work in New York. As an educator, she created arts in education programs for children. “This is my first video,” she says of ‘Elegy for the Lost City.’ “It is a tribute to my first home in New York City, a working class neighborhood where the meat packing industry was located, and where some artists, writers and performers had moved in and made live-work spaces out of empty factory lofts. It is a lyrical homage to the place where I began my life as a public artist, a place that no longer exists as it was. The rent, now prohibitive to all but a privileged few, was cheap and there was time to dream and then to turn those dreams into art. Although the video is not a social documentary in any literal sense, it evokes the experience of one arriving in a new place. Just as my grandparents arrived in New York at Ellis Island and saw what they could not have imagined before, I found myself, in making this video, seeing a long-familiar urban landscape differently. I, with many others, was a creative immigrant in this open city. The river, the buildings, the sky, the trees that I once saw in their ordinary forms while living among them became the subject of abstraction.”

The Laumeister Art Center is located at 44 Gypsy Lane in Bennington. For more information, call 802-442-7158 or visit artcenter.svc.edu.